Slaven Bilic lost for words after potential season-ending injury for Dan Gosling

Slaven Bilic was lost for words to express his dismay over the serious injury which could well end the season for Watford’s Dan Gosling.

The midfielder went down in clear distress off the ball on 80 minutes and after signalling frantically to the bench was stretchered off.

It marred an afternoon in which his team had to defend for their lives to take a point, Daniel Bachmann making an outstanding save from Andreas Weimann’s 68th-minute header.

City looked the more threatening side from the outset and exerted constant pressure without finding a finish to match their impressive approach.

Bilic said: “I have no words to express how I feel about Dan’s injury.

“It’s an Achilles tendon problem and, while we await a full diagnosis, it looks like a rupture, which would end his season.

“That would be a massive blow for us. He is a great lad, a brilliant player and always ready to give everything in any role we ask of him.

“Dan thought someone had kicked him and, according to our medical staff, that’s exactly how a rupture feels.”

Bilic was more than happy with a point from a game the Robins dominated.

He added: “While we set out to win every match, a draw was good for us in the circumstances today.

“I told Nigel Pearson afterwards that his team had played very well. They were aggressive and when we rolled the ball to each other they pressed us at every opportunity.

“They didn’t create a lot, apart from that one header which Bachmann saved. That was because we defended well as a team.

“On the ball, we weren’t good enough, apart from Kienan Davis, who had a very good game. His is in good form, but the rest of the guys lacked quality in this game.”

Under pressure Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson understandably felt that his side deserved what would have been only a third win in 13 Championship games.

He said: “We played very well and I am satisfied, particularly after we let ourselves down in midweek in the cup against Lincoln.

“Watford are a good team, with plenty of quality, but we have worked their goalkeeper and I can’t ask for more than the players gave me.

“I was questioned before the game about team selection, but I see the players every day in training and pick the side I believe can win the game.

“Only one side deserved to win and that was us. So there is some disappointment because we could have had three points.

“It’s been over a year since we have been awarded a penalty and there is no point in getting irate about it.

“Sometimes the standard of officiating is not what we would like, but there is nothing we can do about that.

“The players will now have a week off before a mini pre-season and then we go again.”

Before the start of the second half, Pearson’s men formed a guard of honour for defender Nathan Baker, recently forced to retired from the game because of injury.

Pearson added: “It was nice that everyone, especially his team-mates, could show their appreciation of Nathan and have the chance to say goodbye in the right way.”