Slobodan Tedic a doubt for Barnsley’s game against MK Dons
Barnsley will assess Slobodan Tedic ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with MK Dons.
The on-loan Manchester City striker rolled his ankle in the early stages of last weekend’s victory over Shrewsbury and, although he was able to carry on until the 74th minute, could miss out this weekend.
James Norwood has sat out the last two games but trained fully earlier this week and could be involved.
Matty Wolfe, Jordan Helliwell and Luke Thomas look set to remain sidelined.
Louie Barry is a doubt for MK Dons.
The on-loan Aston Villa forward showed signs of concussion after taking a blow to the head just after scoring against Derby last weekend and is going through the relevant protocols.
Defender Daniel Harvie misses the match through suspension after picking up five bookings, although he may have been unavailable anyway having been forced off against the Rams with a knock to his knee.
The struggling Dons have only won one of their last eight league games.
