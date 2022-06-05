06 June 2022

Social media reaction as Wales qualify for World Cup for first time in 64 years

By NewsChain Sport
06 June 2022

Wales have secured qualification for the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years.

Gareth Bale’s 34th-minute free-kick was headed into his own net by Andriy Yarmolenko as Ukraine were edged 1-0 in the play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the result went down on social media.

