Sol Bamba training with Middlesbrough to build fitness after cancer battle
Former Cardiff defender Sol Bamba is training with Middlesbrough as he builds up his fitness after a battle with cancer.
The 36-year-old underwent treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year and announced in May that he was “cancer-free”.
Bamba, whose contract with the Bluebirds expired at the end of last month, has now linked up again with his former manager Neil Warnock at Boro during pre-season.
Warnock told the Teessiders’ official website: “Sol telephoned me to say he’d moved back to Leeds since his release from Cardiff and asked if I’d help him.
“I’ve known him years, he’s a good lad and after everything he’s been through, this is the least I can do. We wish him well.
“No doubt he’ll get as fit as he can with a week or so under his belt with us.”
Ivory Cost international Bamba, who began his career at Paris St Germain and has had spells at Dunfermline, Hibernian, Leicester, Trabzonspor, Palermo and Leeds, has more than 400 career appearances under his belt, the last of them as a late substitute in Cardiff’s 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw with Rotherham on the final day of the 2020-21 season.