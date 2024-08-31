31 August 2024

Solihull and Wealdstone share the spoils

By NewsChain Sport
31 August 2024

Solihull Moors and visitors Wealdstone drew 1-1 in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

On-loan Mansfield forward James Gale was denied by visiting goalkeeper Archie Matthews four minutes before half-time, a theme early on as the home side pressed.

However, Gale headed home the opening goal soon after 42 minutes from a corner to give Solihull the lead.

But Wealdstone were level 11 minutes into the second half when Enzio Boldewijn’s deflected cross found a way past goalkeeper Laurie Walker.

