Mark Beck had the final say (Martin Rickett/PA)
07 February 2023

Solihull edge five-goal thriller against York

By NewsChain Sport
07 February 2023

Solihull Moors scored three second-half goals – including two in as many minutes – as they came from behind to beat York 3-2.

The visitors had lost six of the last seven and went behind again to opponents themselves on a run of three successive defeats when Shaqai Forde prodded home Ryan Fallowfield’s cross at the near post midway through the first half.

However, York have not kept a clean sheet in almost two months and Solihull hit back with Joe Sbarra’s half-volley in the 62nd minute and he then turned provider for Andrew Dallas to fire home seconds later.

Olly Dyson made it three goals in six second-half minutes with York’s equaliser but Mark Beck headed home a corner eight minutes from time.

