16 March 2024

Solihull held by struggling Dorking to dent play-off bid

By NewsChain Sport
16 March 2024

Solihull Moors saw their Vanarama National League play-off push dented after being held to a 1-1 draw at relegation battlers Dorking.

Wanderers, who had lost three games in a row, started brightly as Jason Prior saw his effort from a corner saved by Moors keeper Nick Hayes.

The visitors – chasing third straight league win – were forced into a change after 28 minutes when forward Jack Stevens had to go off through injury and was replaced by Mark Beck.

Moors, who sit fourth, broke the deadlock on the hour when Tahvon Campbell latched onto a through ball to fire in a low shot, but Dorking were soon level when Prior headed an equaliser in the 64th minute.

