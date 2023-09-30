30 September 2023

Solihull maintain unbeaten start with hard-fought draw at York

30 September 2023

Solihull extended their unbeaten start in the National League to 13 matches after being held in a see-saw 2-2 draw at York.

Dipo Akinyemi had twice gone close for York before Thierry Latty-Fairweather gave them the lead just before half-time, sweeping the ball home at the far post.

The Minstermen’s advantage was short-lived as Solihull drew level three minutes into the second period when Callum Maycock squeezed in a shot from a tight angle after being played in by Josh Kelly.

Kelly headed Solihull in front with a looping effort from Danny Newton’s free-kick, but York levelled it up again through Maz Kouhyar, who lashed home a half-cleared free-kick.

