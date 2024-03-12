12 March 2024

Solihull make it back-to-back league victories with Boreham Wood win

By NewsChain Sport
12 March 2024

Solihull Moors maintained their promotion bid with a 2-0 win at home to Boreham Wood.

Tahvon Campbell almost broke the deadlock for fourth-placed Moors shortly before half-time after a mazy run, but his shot was inches wide.

The hosts took the lead after 73 minutes when Callum Maycock drilled home.

Campbell then wrapped up the three points five minutes from time when he finished the rebound after Maycock’s shot was saved.

