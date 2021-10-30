Solihull Moors and Yeovil share the points as both sides have a player sent off
Solihull Moors and Yeovil were both reduced to 10 men during a goalless draw at Damson Park in the National League.
Shortly after the hour mark, Solihull defender Jordan Cranston was shown a straight red card following a coming together with Tom Knowles.
But seven minutes later, Max Hunt was dismissed for the visitors after a late tackle on Andrew Dallas.
Solihull are fifth in the division, four points behind leaders’ Boreham Wood, with Yeovil 15th.
