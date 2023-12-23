23 December 2023

Solihull Moors end losing league run with comeback victory at Oxford City

By NewsChain Sport
23 December 2023

Solihull Moors ended their four-match losing run in the Vanarama National League by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Oxford City.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw with neither side able to seize control, only for City’s Zac McEachran to strike in the 59th minute.

The goal came after slick build-up play with McEachran and Josh Parker combining in a one-two that carved the visiting defence open.

But Solihull hit back in the 66th minute when Matty Warburton found the net from the edge of the area before Jack Stevens struck the winner with two minutes left.

