23 September 2023

Solihull Moors held by Bromley

By NewsChain Sport
23 September 2023

Solihull Moors lost ground on National League leaders Chesterfield after a 1-1 draw at home to Bromley.

Bromley goalkeeper Grant Smith made a good save early on to deny Josh Kelly’s low strike.

Bromley then took the lead when Kido Taylor-Hart found Ben Krauhaus, who fired home in the 47th minute.

Kade Craig levelled for Solihull 11 minutes later, tucking the ball into the bottom-left corner, but a point left Moors five behind Chesterfield, who beat Wealdstone.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Strikes by train drivers will leave some areas with no services – rail group

news

Former Met Police officer charged with abusing his position for a sexual purpose

news

Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to escaping custody from HMP Wandsworth tied underneath a lorry

news