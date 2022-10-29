Solihull Moors made to work for draw with lowly Gateshead
Vanarama National League promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors battled back to earn a draw 1-1 at Gateshead.
Mike Williamson’s side have won just twice in the league this season but looked on course for three valuable points in the most fortuitous of circumstances.
Ben Coker overhit a backpass for the visitors, the ball too quick for goalkeeper Ryan Boot as it nestled in the net to put the hosts in front.
With the pack behind leaders Notts County getting tighter all the time, Solihull needed something from the contest but had to wait for their moment.
A free-kick was whipped into the Gateshead box and was only half-cleared, Alex Gudger on hand to smash home an equaliser with just seven minutes remaining.
Neither side could find a winner and had to settle for a share of the spoils, Gateshead now three points clear of the foot of the table.
