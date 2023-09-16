16 September 2023

Solihull Moors maintain unbeaten league record with victory at Kidderminster

By NewsChain Sport
16 September 2023

Solihull Moors extended their unbeaten start in the Vanarama National League after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kidderminster at Aggborough.

Matty Warburton grabbed the only goal of the game in the 15th minute when he headed home from a cross by Jamey Osborne, but Moors were indebted to goalkeeper Tommy Simkin for preserving the three points.

Simkin saved superbly to deny both Jack Lambert and Gerry McDonagh from point-blank range, while Harriers came close again when Amari Morgan-Smith blazed his shot over the crossbar.

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain saw the hosts’ last chance to claim a point tipped over the bar by Simkin to leave Kidderminster still hunting their first home win.

