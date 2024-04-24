Solihull Moors progress in the play-offs after holding off Halifax comeback
Solihull Moors edged their way to a National League play-off semi-final showdown with Barnet after weathering a fightback to beat Halifax 4-2.
Moors, who had initially been expecting to face Gateshead until they were prevented from taking their place in the play-offs, raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 38 minutes.
Tahvon Campbell fired them into a 14th-minute lead after goalkeeper Sam Johnson had saved Jack Stevens’ curling effort, and Stevens made it 2-0 five minutes later before Tylor Golden deflected Campbell’s 38th-minute shot into his own net.
Jack Evans reduced the deficit in first-half stoppage time, but Jamey Osborne twice went close to restoring the home side’s three-goal cushion after the restart.
Florent Hoti dragged the visitors back into it with a 30-yard screamer 16 minutes remaining before fellow substitute Rob Harker headed against the crossbar, but Osborne settled the tie with Solihull’s fourth with three minutes remaining.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox