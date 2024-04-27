27 April 2024

Solihull Moors reach National League play-off final following rout of Barnet

By NewsChain Sport
27 April 2024

Solihull Moors emphatically booked a place in the Vanarama National League play-off final at Wembley thanks to a thumping 4-0 thrashing of Barnet.

James Clarke headed Andy Whing’s side into a sixth-minute lead at the Hive before Jack Stevens’ low drive doubled the advantage 20 minutes later.

Barnet finished 10 points above Moors during the league campaign, but any hope of a fightback was extinguished just past the hour mark when striker Tahvon Campbell finished a loose ball in the box.

Joe Sbarra prodded home a minute from time to completed the scoring, with Solihull through to face either Bromley or Altrincham, who meet on Sunday, on May 5 for a place in Sky Bet League Two.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

ITV News presenter Rageh Omaar ‘receiving medical care’ after becoming ‘unwell’ live on-air

news

Yousaf insists he will not quit as Scotland’s First Minister

news

Former head teacher called girl ‘his little sex toy’, court hears

news