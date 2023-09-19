Solihull Moors remain unbeaten this season after win over AFC Fylde
Solihull Moors extended their unbeaten start to the season to 10 games with a 2-1 National League victory at home to AFC Fylde.
Emeka Obi gave Fylde an eighth-minute lead when he nodded home Nick Haughton’s corner at the back post.
The home side drew level after 34 minutes when Kade Craig played a neat one-two with Matty Warburton before rifling a powerful shot into the top corner.
Moors went ahead on the stroke of half-time as Josh Kelly latched onto the ball on the edge of the box and drilled home.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox