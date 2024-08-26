26 August 2024

Solihull see off Halifax thanks to Jordan Tunnicliffe header

By NewsChain Sport
Jordan Tunnicliffe’s first-half header earned Solihull a second National League win of the season as they beat Halifax 1-0.

Summer recruit Tunnicliffe nodded home on the half-hour mark for his first goal since he joined as a free agent from Wrexham.

It proved enough to give Solihull all three points despite a stoppage-time red card for James Clarke.

After an even first half, Tunnicliffe opened the scoring when he found the net from close range after Oliver Tipton had headed Jamey Osborne’s free-kick back across goal.

Halifax searched for a leveller after the break, but Laurie Walker saved from Andrew Oluwabori and Florent Hoti before Solihull withstood the final few minutes with 10 men after Clarke’s dismissal.

