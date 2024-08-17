Solihull see off Maidenhead to record first win of the season
Solihull held on to confirm a 2-1 victory over Maidenhead in the National League at Damson Park.
Matty Warburton’s cross saw the ball deflected off Craig Ross whose own goal gave the hosts the lead shortly after half-time.
Tahvon Campbell doubled his side’s advantage in the 55th minute after he managed to get on the end of a cross.
Bizarrely there was another own-goal. This time Solihull’s Jordan Tunnicliffe had the ball in his own net in the 57th minute.
However, the hosts were able to hold on to their lead and land their first win of the season at the second attempt.
