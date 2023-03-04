04 March 2023

Solihull stroll to comfortable victory against struggling Maidstone

By NewsChain Sport
04 March 2023

Solihull eased to a 2-0 victory over the Vanarama National League’s bottom side Maidstone.

Moors went ahead three minutes before the break through Jamey Osborne, who picked up the ball on the edge of the area and his strike cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar.

The hosts pushed for a second after half-time as Mitchell Roberts flashed a shot just wide from 30 yards.

And they doubled their lead after 76 minutes when Joe Sbarra fired in off a post to secure the victory.

Defeat extended Maidstone’s winless run in the National League to 15 games.

