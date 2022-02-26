26 February 2022

Solihull’s promotion push suffers setback at Southend

By NewsChain Sport
26 February 2022

Solihull saw their Vanarama National League promotion push suffer a setback after being held to a 1-1 draw at Southend.

The visitors, who had won five of the last six league games, saw an early free-kick from Harry Boyes glanced onto the crossbar by Andrew Dallas.

Southend, looking to extend a 10-game unbeaten run, broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Sam Dalby nodded a cross from full-back Leon Davies past the Moors goalkeeper.

Solihull were on level terms just before half-time when Callum Maycock scored from close range after a long throw-in was flicked into the penalty area and neither side could conjure a winner during the second half.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William and Kate ‘stand with the president and people of Ukraine’

world news

Passengers slate British Airways over ‘nightmare’ Heathrow delays due to IT outage

world news

Thousands of desperate Ukrainians flee across western borders to escape Russian invaders

world news