29 March 2024

Solomon Nwabuokei fires Eastleigh to victory at Woking

By NewsChain Sport
29 March 2024

Woking missed the chance to open up a seven-point gap on the Vanarama National League relegation zone as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Eastleigh.

Midfielder Solomon Nwabuokei struck midway through the first half for the visitors, heading home at the far post from a corner.

Woking hit the bar with a header of their own at the end of the first half as they sought a route back but, despite putting Eastleigh under intense pressure during five minutes of stoppage time at the end of the game, they could not force an equaliser.

The visitors are now six points clear of the bottom four.

