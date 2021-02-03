Solskjær calls for rule tweak after night of controversial reds

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær doesn't believe Arsenal's David Luiz or Southampton's Jan Bednarek deserved the red cards received during Tuesday's (February 2) round of Premier League fixtures. Both men appeared to have been shown red cards, despite minimal contact, for not playing the ball while denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, with Solskjær's United winning 9-0 against Southampton while Arsenal were beaten 2-1 at Wolves.