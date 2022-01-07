Son Heung-min missing vital January fixtures for Spurs through injury
Tottenham have announced they will be without Son Heung-min for the rest of January.
The South Korean picked up a muscle injury against Chelsea in midweek and will miss the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against the Blues, as well as this weekend’s FA Cup third round tie against League One Morecambe and the north London derby against Arsenal.
Harry Kane will also miss out against Morecambe as Antonio Conte looks set to give his fringe players a run.
A couple of unnamed players could still be absent with Covid-19, while Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon and Steven Bergwijn are also set to be absent.
Morecambe could hand debuts to Jacob Bedeau and Trevor Carson.
Central defender Bedeau has arrived on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season while experienced goalkeeper Carson has signed from Dundee United for the same period.
Jake McPake will not be involved, though, as he has returned to parent club Rangers after playing seven times in the first half of the season.
Boss Stephen Robinson is returning to the club where he came through the ranks and represented the first team twice in the 1990s.
