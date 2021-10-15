error code: 1003
15 October 2021

Sondre Solholm Johansen available for Motherwell’s match against Celtic

By NewsChain Sport
Motherwell have Sondre Solholm Johansen back from injury for the visit of Celtic.

The Norwegian defender has been absent for three matches but trained all week.

Midfielder Robbie Crawford has been ruled out for four to six weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Celtic welcome back Mikey Johnston from injury for the cinch Premiership clash while their international players returned without injury.

Josip Juranovic is in the latter stages of his rehabilitation following a hamstring injury while James Forrest and Christopher Jullien are also nearing a return.

Karamoko Dembele (ankle) and Greg Taylor (shoulder) remain on the sidelines.

