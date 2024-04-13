13 April 2024

Sonny Bradley’s brace keeps Derby on course for automatic promotion

By NewsChain Sport
13 April 2024

Sonny Bradley’s brace kept Derby on course for automatic promotion as they claimed a 3-0 win over Leyton Orient.

The Rams got the start they needed in the 10th minute when Kane Wilson tapped in at the back post from a Nathaniel Mendez-Laing corner.

It got even better for the home side eight minutes later when a Louie Sibley corner dropped to Bradley and he fired into the roof of the net.

Orient hardly figured as an attacking threat until Ethan Galbraith had a shot blocked at the end of a first half which had been all Derby.

Shaq Forde had a shot deflected over at the start of the second half but Mendez-Laing went close to a third for Derby with a flick that went narrowly over.

Mendez-Laing had a great chance to finish the game in the 61st minute when he raced clear but a heavy touch allowed goalkeeper Sol Brynn to deny him.

But Bradley made no mistake from another corner in the 86th minute with a bullet header at the back post.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Putin mocks planned Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland

world news

Meta accused of being ‘tone deaf’ after lowering minimum age on WhatsApp

world news

Italian coastguard says nine migrants dead after boat capsizes off Lampedusa

world news