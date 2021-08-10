Southampton complete Adam Armstrong signing

Southampton have completed the signing of Adam Armstrong from Blackburn for an undisclosed fee.

The addition of the prolific striker helps fill the void left by the departure of last season’s top goalscorer Danny Ings to Aston Villa earlier this month.

Armstrong moves to St Mary’s after a successful 2020-21 campaign where he scored 28 goals in the Sky Bet Championship for Rovers.

He said: “It’s unbelievable to be here – such a massive club with a great fanbase and it’s just something that I’m really looking forward to.

“I thought it was perfect as my next step. I wanted to get back to the Premier League from what I’ve done for Blackburn, so I’m over the moon.”

Born in Newcastle, Armstrong progressed through the Magpies’ academy but struggled to earn a regular starting role.

After loan spells with Coventry, Barnsley, Bolton and Blackburn, the latter signed the forward on a permanent deal in 2018.

During the following three years Armstrong would score 64 goals in 160 games for Rovers, but will now ply his trade in the Premier League again after leaving for a “significant undisclosed fee” according to his old club.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was delighted to secure the services of a key target, who had also been linked with a move to top-flight rivals Crystal Palace.

“Adam was a big target for us this summer, so we are very pleased to have added him to the squad, especially as there was a lot of interest in him from other clubs too,” Hasenhuttl added.

“He is at a good stage of his career for him to be coming here. He is a young, dynamic player who has developed well so far and already has good experience, as well as an impressive goalscoring record, and I believe we can now help him realise even more of his potential.

“He will bring a lot of qualities to our team, and he gives us another good option in attack, which will be important for us.”

Armstrong’s arrival is the second of the day at the south coast club after Chelsea loanee Armando Broja joined on a deal until the end of the season on Tuesday morning.

Broja, who agreed a new five-year deal with the Blues this summer, scored 11 times in 34 appearances for Dutch side Vitesse during the previous campaign.

Hasenhuttl added: “I know how highly regarded he is by Chelsea, and I think this will be a good place for him to continue his own development as well.”

Broja, 19, has played once for his parent club as a late substitute during a game against Everton in the 2019-20 season.

He said: “I feel very happy. I was really excited to join Southampton. It’s obviously a very good Premier League club.

“They’ve got a good history and they play in the best league in the world, so it’s amazing for a young player to experience it, be in and around a Premier League team, and learn and develop from the older players, the staff and everyone here. It’s a very good opportunity.”