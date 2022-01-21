21 January 2022

Southampton could welcome back Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi

By NewsChain Sport
21 January 2022

Southampton duo Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi are in contention for Saturday’s Premier League clash with leaders Manchester City following absences due to Covid-19.

But Saints remain without goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (hamstring), right-back Tino Livramento (knee) and midfielder Will Smallbone (calf).

Mali winger Moussa Djenepo is also unavailable due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manchester City are not rushing Riyad Mahrez back into action following Algeria’s early elimination from the tournament in Cameroon.

Mahrez is to be given a week off and will return for City after the Premier League’s winter break.

Centre-back Nathan Ake is available again after a knock but left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is still sidelined.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Lyanco, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Small, Valery, Simeu, Romeu, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Chauke, Redmond, Tella, Walcott, Elyounoussi, Broja, Long, A. Armstrong, Adams.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Ake, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Sterling, Grealish, Jesus, Palmer, McAtee, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Lavia.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

‘Our hearts are broken’: Singer Meat Loaf has died aged 74 with wife of 14 years by his side

celebrity

Toby Kirkup death: Coroner clears hospital over treatment of Peaky Blinders and Emmerdale star

news

Tracey Emin calls for her donated artwork ‘More Passion’ to be taken down from inside No 10 amid ‘shameful’ Partygate storm

news