03 December 2021

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek ruled out of Brighton visit with calf injury

By NewsChain Sport
Jan Bednarek will miss Southampton’s Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday due to a calf injury.

The Poland defender trudged out of Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester in the closing stages and will now miss out this weekend.

Stuart Armstrong will sit the game out with a heel complaint, while goalkeeper Fraser Forster picked up a knock in training and will also be out of action.

Defender Jack Stephens is building fitness after a long-term knee injury.

Brighton will be without Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster and Adam Lallana after all three were injured against West Ham in midweek.

Teenage winger Sarmiento was handed a full Premier League debut but it lasted just 13 minutes before he hobbled off with a hamstring issue.

Defender Webster was another first-half casualty after suffering a calf problem, and Lallana limped off late on with a leg injury which means he will miss out against his old club.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Livramento, Lyanco, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tella, Adams, Armstrong, Lewis, Long, Perraud, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Valery, Walcott.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Gross, Moder, March, Richards, Connolly, Maupay, Trossard, Locadia.

