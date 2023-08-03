Southampton put new price tag on Liverpool target Lavia PLUS more transfer news

Southampton are firm on their valuation of Romeo Lavia, increasing the price tag to a potential £60 million. Liverpool have had two offers rejected, the most recent being £41 million, as they look to fill their squad's gap in the number-six role. Despite relegation from the Premier League, Lavia's impressive first season has led to interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United. With three years remaining on his contract at St Mary’s, Southampton are reportedly confident of achieving the raised fee for the 19-year-old.

Newcastle United-linked left-back, Rogerio, is poised to join VfL Wolfsburg from Sassuolo after the clubs agreed on a transfer fee. Previously, United were in talks to sign Rogerio for £12.5 million but chose Jamal Lewis instead. However, Lewis had an injury-laden period and is now on loan to Watford. Rumours have continued surrounding Rogerio's transfer to Tyneside, but these are set to conclude soon. A permanent deal is likely within 24 hours, pending player agreement and a medical test. Meanwhile, Newcastle are still in negotiations with Southampton for under-21s full-back Tino Livramento.

Celtic and Rangers are gearing up for the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season. Rocco Vata, a promising Celtic player, is reportedly sought after by clubs in Italy, England and Belgium. Celtic are keen to secure him with a long-term contract. Ross Stewart, linked with the Rangers, is likely to leave Sunderland for Middlesbrough, who are willing to triple his wages. The striker, who's recovering from an Achilles surgery, hasn't progressed in renewal talks with Sunderland, who may choose to sell him before the transfer window closes. Stewart has demonstrated impressive form, scoring 10 goals in 13 league games last season.

Despite recent defeats, Manchester United remain confident ahead of the Premier League season. They are close to signing a one-year deal with seasoned defender Jonny Evans, who previously played for the club. Meanwhile, Everton have refused to negotiate a deal for rising star Jarrad Branthwaite, whom United manager Erik ten Hag admires. The Toffees have reportedly rejected a £15 million bid for the young player from PSV Eindhoven and would likely reject a similar offer from United.

Newcastle United have added two young talents, Michael Mills from Port Vale and Sam Alabi from Oldham Athletic, to their academy. Additionally, Kacey Wooster, a striker from Southend United, has joined the squad, with Newcastle beating both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature. Newcastle are also close to signing Leo Shahar, an England under-16s defender from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The club's academy has undergone major changes under Sporting Director, Dan Ashworth, with new recruitment roles created to boost productivity.

Michael Beale anticipates "teething problems" as his revamped Rangers prepare for the start of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season. Their opening match is away to Kilmarnock, following Celtic's game against Ross County. Beale has been experimenting with line-ups and formations during pre-season and new signings are still settling in. This uncertainty was evident in a 3-1 loss to Olympiakos. Fans may see new signing Jose Cifuentes who is expected to sign a four-year contract. Defence remains a problem for Beale, with ongoing speculation regarding Jonathan Panzo and Austin Trusty. Rangers are likely to see further transfer activity in the coming weeks.

Nathan Bishop, the 23-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper, has sealed a move to Sunderland. Bishop's transfer is intended to offer competition and support to Sunderland's top choice, Anthony Patterson, following the departures of Alex Bass and Jacob Carney earlier in the summer. The deal was signed at the Academy of Light and sets Bishop up for an immediate inclusion in Tony Mowbray's squad to face Ipswich Town on Sunday in the Championship.

Erik ten Hag nears completion of his summer revamp at Manchester United, with the Premier League season fast approaching. The Red Devils are set to debut key signings Andre Onana and Mason Mount in their opening match against Wolves. These new additions represent significant victories for the club, and there remains the potential for further arrivals at Old Trafford before the close of the summer transfer window. ManchesterWorld speculates on the potential starting XI if these final transfer rumours materialise.

Birmingham City are looking forward to a promising new era under new ownership, aiming to build on their seven-year high of 52 points from last season. With nine new summer transfers and potential additional signings, expectations are high at St. Andrew's. However, the 2023/24 season presents strong competition from teams like Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton, all boasting Premier League players. Additionally, Ipswich Town are predicted to be strong contenders. According to data predictions from BetVictor, the outcome of the season remains unpredictable with numerous surprises expected in the Championship standings by May 4, 2024.

Harrison Ashby, the young right-back from Newcastle United, is set to leave on loan for Swansea City. He recently took part in the Premier League Summer Series in America with Eddie Howe's squad, producing commendable performances. Despite a successful pre-season, Howe believes a loan move will further Ashby's development. Ashby is among three players scheduled for medicals on Monday. The transfer to Swansea City is anticipated to be finalised before their Championship opener against Birmingham City on Saturday. Newcastle, on the other hand, are preparing for their new Premier League season, starting with Aston Villa on 12 August.