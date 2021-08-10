Southampton sign teenage striker Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea

Southampton have signed striker Armando Broja on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old, who signed a five-year contract with the European champions this summer, will help fill the void left by Danny Ings and will spend the entire 2021/22 campaign at St Mary’s.

Saints sold Ings to Aston Villa last week and have also agreed a fee for Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong as they try and replace the England international’s goals.

Broja spent last season on loan at Dutch side Vitesse, scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances as they finished fourth in the Eredivisie, and is highly rated at Stamford Bridge.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Armando is a very talented player who we were impressed by last season.

“He is young, but he comes now with a full season of experience in senior football with a good team, and he brings a lot of qualities that can help us.

“He is a strong, quick player with a good instinct and this makes him a good fit for the way we like to play.

“I know how highly regarded he is by Chelsea, and I think this will be a good place for him to continue his own development as well.”

Broja is the second player to make the switch from Chelsea to St Mary’s this summer, following Tino Livramento’s permanent move.

The Albania international is happy to get the chance of more experience at the top level.

Broja said: “I feel very happy. I was really excited to join Southampton. It’s obviously a very good Premier League club.

“They’ve got a good history and they play in the best league in the world, so it’s amazing for a young player to experience it, be in and around a Premier League team, and learn and develop from the older players, the staff and everyone here. It’s a very good opportunity.”