04 January 2022

Southampton takeover nearing completion

By NewsChain Sport
04 January 2022

Southampton are close to confirming a takeover of the club, the PA news agency understands.

Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao purchased an 80 per cent stake in Saints in 2017, with Katharina Liebherr retaining 20 per cent.

Gao has been looking to sell for several years and the PA news agency understands an announcement is imminent confirming the sale.

Sky News have reported that Dragan Solak, who owns the United Group, will pay £100million for Gao’s stake.

Southampton are currently 14th in the Premier League, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side drawing 1-1 with Tottenham in their last match.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ex Silicon Valley tycoon Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud after duping billionaires into backing her revolutionary ‘blood-testing’ start-up Theranos

world news

Vaccine sceptic Novak Djokovic reveals he has medical exemption to play in Australian Open

tennis

D-day for Andrew: US judge to hear arguments over motion to dismiss civil sex case against Duke of York

world news