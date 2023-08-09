Southampton's subtle dig at Liverpool PLUS all the latest transfer gossip

Southampton have sold Tino Livramento to Newcastle United for a reported £40 million, following their relegation from the Premier League last season. The Saints have also rejected a third offer believed to be £45 million with add-ons from Liverpool for defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia. Liverpool are keen to sign Lavia after parting ways with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. However, they have since made a fourth bid, aiming to strengthen their squad for the upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season.

Liverpool concluded their final preparation for the 2023-24 season with a 3-1 triumph over SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale. Early goals from Mo Salah and Diogo Jota placed Liverpool in a commanding position before Luis Diaz sealed the victory against the Bundesliga team. Despite an early retaliation from Darmstadt, Liverpool dominated the match, with Diaz's skilful goal highlighting the second half. The Reds now set their sights onto Chelsea in the Premier League season opener.

Harry Maguire is reportedly interested in moving to West Ham United, following a joint £60m bid for him and team-mate Scott McTominay. While Manchester United rejected the McTominay offer, West Ham are nearing the £80m acceptable by United for both players. Maguire, seeking regular play to maintain his England squad position, is eager to join David Moyes at the London Stadium. Any departure could be important for United's manager, Erik ten Hag, who must sell before buying again, with Sofyan Amrabat touted as his next target. Further talks are scheduled for Maguire, McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek.

Romeo Lavia is reportedly eager to join Liverpool, despite a £45 million bid from the Reds being rejected by Southampton. The Saints are demanding £50 million for the midfielder, following their relegation from the Premier League. Liverpool are looking to fill a void in defensive midfield after selling Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Lavia was not used in Southampton's opening 2023-24 Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday. Talks continue, with concerns raised that not securing Lavia's signing after coming so close would be a 'big waste'.

Liverpool are keen to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton and have already had a third bid of £45 million rejected. Liverpool's interest in Lavia comes as they aim to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who were sold for a combined £52 million. Despite signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai earlier in the window, Liverpool have had difficulty securing Lavia. Southampton, relegated from the Premier League last season, are holding out for £50 million. Lavia, who made 29 top-flight appearances last year, was excluded from the squad for the recent match against Gillingham.

Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing for the start of the Premier League season. Villa, under Unai Emery, look forward to a robust campaign after adding Moussa Diaby, Youri Tielemans, and Pau Torres to their side. Wolves, contrastingly, have had a less impactful transfer window, finalising permanent moves for Boubacar Traore and Matheus Cunha. With the new season ahead, Football Manager 2023 suggests a look into how things might pan out for both clubs.

Marco Silva, Fulham's manager, has stated that the club intend to maximise the talents of Aleksandar Mitrovic as long as he remains a player at Craven Cottage. Despite interest from Saudi team Al Hilal, Fulham are keen to retain their top scorer. Mitrovic had previously expressed a desire to leave, but according to Silva, the club aim to continue to 'defend the club' and retain their best players.

The upcoming Premier League season sees Manchester City poised to potentially clinch a fourth consecutive title, despite challenges related to squad depth and a demanding fixture schedule. Arsenal appear the closest competitors, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur also making noteworthy preparations. Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Aston Villa set their sights on the coveted fifth Champions League spot. Predictions for relegation contenders primarily include newly promoted teams, albeit with Everton, Nottingham Forest, and Wolverhampton Wanderers narrowly escaping last season. The forthcoming table placings for the 2023/24 season remain conjecture at this stage.

Bristol Rovers' trialist, Goncalo Cardoso, has ended his contract with Maritimo and is now available for signing. Cardoso previously valued at £2.75m, trained with Rovers for a week at their camp and played in a pre-season friendly against S.C Braga. Possible head coach, Joey Barton, sees potential in him as a left-sided centre-back. However, with recent additions Tristan Crama and Connor Taylor, a move to Memorial Stadium seems uncertain. Rovers began the season with James Connolly and James Wilson as centre-back partnership, with Lewis Gordon and Luca Hoole as full-backs.

Newcastle United triumphed 4-0 over Villarreal in their final pre-season match, despite Javier Manquillo's absence due to a minor groin issue. Manager Eddie Howe lauded Jacob Murphy's performance, as he switched to right-back and contributed a goal. Other goals were scored by new recruit Harvey Barnes, who netted twice, and Joelinton. Newcastle prepare to meet Aston Villa in their Premier League opener, aiming to continue their winning ways.