19 September 2023

Southend claim comfortable win over Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
Second-half goals from Jack Bridge and Wes Fonguck saw Southend ease to a 2-0 National League win over Maidenhead at Roots Hall.

The Shrimpers went close when Dan Mooney’s early effort was finger-tipped away by Craig Ross before the game was briefly held up after objects were thrown onto the pitch.

Southend continued to hold the upper hand after the interval with Oli Coker clipping the woodwork from a free-kick before Ross once again denied Mooney.

After Casey Pettit blazed Maidenhead’s best chance over the bar, Bridge opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 72 minutes and Fonguck made sure of the points in stoppage time.

