08 March 2022

Southend continue impressive revival with win over Grimsby

By NewsChain Sport
08 March 2022

Southend extended their unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to 13 games with a 1-0 win over Grimsby at Roots Hall.

There was little to choose between the teams during the first half, with Harrison Neal seeing his long-range shot pushed over by Grimsby keeper Max Crocombe.

The Shrimpers broke the deadlock just after the hour when Callum Powell was fouled in the penalty area and Sam Dalby slotted in his 10th goal of the campaign from the spot.

The Mariners had five wins from their last six games but could not conjure an equaliser, with forward John McAtee dragging an effort just wide.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ukrainians flee embattled city as Russian shelling threatens evacuation effort

world news

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to make ‘historic address’ to House of Commons

world news

Commons Speaker asks police to investigate boxer Jack Catterall’s controversial defeat to Josh Taylor

news