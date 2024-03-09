09 March 2024

Southend extends unbeaten run to seven games with draw against Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
09 March 2024

Southend extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw against Dagenham.

The Daggers went ahead in the first half when Ryan Hill coolly converted from Dion Pereira’s cutback in the 14th minute.

The visitors then had a raft of chances to extend their lead, with the best of them falling to Josh Rees, who saw his shot tipped onto the crossbar.

Southend hit back two minutes after the break as Danny Waldron slotted home from close range after a darting run down the right from Harry Cardwell.

