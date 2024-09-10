10 September 2024

Southend get back to winning ways against Eastleigh

By NewsChain Sport
10 September 2024

Southend ended a three-game winless run in the National League by beating Eastleigh 2-0 at Roots Hall.

First-half goals from Nathan Ralph and Jack Bridge were enough to extend the Shrimpers’ unbeaten run to three matches.

After Gus Scott-Morriss was prevented from scoring for a fifth successive game by a fine Joe McDonnell save, Southend took the lead in the 24th minute when Ralph tapped in at the back post from Bridge’s cross.

Bridge added a second on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot following a handball, sending McDonnell the wrong way.

Southend goalkeeper Collin Andeng-Ndi saved from Chris Maguire and Richard Brindley as Eastleigh suffered a second away loss on the spin.

