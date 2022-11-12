Southend get back to winning ways and climb to fifth
Southend got their charge up the National League back on track with a 2-0 victory over Dorking at Roots Hall.
The Shrimpers had won four successive games without conceding before drawing 2-2 with high-flying Notts County last time out but first-half goals from Jack Bridge and Shaun Hobson earned them another three-point haul on Saturday.
Southend took the lead with the first decent chance of the match, Bridge firing home from the penalty spot in the ninth minute after Wes Fonguck was brought down by Barry Fuller.
The hosts doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute when Hobson got on the end of a corner to flick a fine header over Dorking goalkeeper Slavomir Huk.
Jack Jebb hit the post as mid-table Dorking pushed for a way back into the game but Southend, now unbeaten in 11 league games, held firm for a win that lifts them up to fifth.
