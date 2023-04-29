29 April 2023

Southend hit back to beat 10-man Wealdstone

29 April 2023

Harry Cardwell struck a late winner as Southend came from behind to beat the 10 men of Wealdstone 2-1.

Charles Clayden put the visitors in front midway through the first half, flicking home a cross from Dominic Hutchinson.

But Wesley Fonguck levelled early in the second half, collecting a loose ball and bending it into the net.

Things got worse for Wealdstone two minutes later when Nathan Ferguson was shown a straight red card.

And the extra man told with eight minutes to go when Cardwell turned in Noor Husin’s cross from close range.

