Southend scored a late winner
07 February 2023

Southend leave it late against Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
07 February 2023

Harry Cardwell poked home a 90th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 victory over Maidenhead and Southend’s first win on the road since November.

The hosts got off to an ideal start in their first match at York Road since January 1 with former Southend player Shawn McCoulsky giving them an eighth-minute lead.

However, hopes of a first home win since mid-November received a blow just before half-time when Gus Scott-Morris’ downward header from Nathan Ralph’s cross produced the equaliser.

But with time ticking down Cardwell snatched a third vicory in four for Southend, who moved up a place to sixth.

