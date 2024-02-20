20 February 2024

Southend move out of relegation zone with vital win over Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
20 February 2024

Southend are outside the National League relegation zone on goal difference after Danny Waldron’s second-half winner sent them to a 2-1 victory away at Maidenhead.

With 11 sides separated by only four points, the visitors earned a crucial win that left their opponents with just a single-point cushion on safety.

Defender Kevin Lokko’s goal just before half-time had drawn Maidenhead level as they tried in vain to avoid a fourth consecutive league defeat.

Earlier, Southend’s Adam Crowther had given his side the lead en route to claiming a first league win since January 13.

