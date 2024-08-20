20 August 2024

Southend off the mark with victory over winless Boston

By NewsChain Sport
20 August 2024

Harry Cardwell and Gus Scott-Morriss were on target as Southend recorded their first win of the Vanarama National League season by beating Boston 2-0.

Striker Cardwell slotted the hosts, who drew their opening two fixtures, ahead inside two minutes at Roots Hall.

Boston have endured a difficult start since promotion and travelled south following heavy home defeats to Rochdale and Forest Green.

The Lincolnshire club were condemned to a third straight loss without scoring after Shrimpers full-back Scott-Morriss nodded home Noor Husin’s 52nd-minute cross to claim his second goal of the campaign.

