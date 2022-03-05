05 March 2022

Southend salvage point at Chesterfield after Fraser Kerr’s late own goal

By NewsChain Sport
05 March 2022

A late own goal from Fraser Kerr saw Southend salvage a point against Chesterfield after drawing 2-2.

The point sees the Spireites remain second in the Vanarama National League and Southend still sit in 12th.

Jeff King fired Chesterfield into the lead in the ninth minute, finding the top corner from 30 yards out.

Southend were awarded a penalty in the 51st minute when Will Atkinson was brought down in the box and Sam Dalby scored from the spot to level.

Joe Quigley had a chance with a headed effort, but Steve Arnold made a good save to deny Chesterfield.

Calvin Miller then put the Spireites in front 78 minutes in, heading home a cross from the right.

The visitors equalised in the 88th minute when Callum Powell whipped a cross into the box and Kerr put the ball into his own net.

