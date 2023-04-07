07 April 2023

Southend see off Maidstone

By NewsChain Sport
07 April 2023

Southend made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 victory over relegated Maidstone.

The Shrimpers took the lead in the eighth minute when Harry Cardwell had a shot saved by Yusuf Mersin, but Jack Bridge was able to volley the rebound home.

Roarie Deacon nearly equalised for the visitors, but goalkeeper Collin Andeng Ndi did well to save before Regan Booty’s strike rattled the crossbar.

Southend scored their second in the 76th minute when Callum Powell’s effort hit a post, but Gus Scott-Morriss was able to smash the ball home from the edge of the box.

