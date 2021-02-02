Southend sign midfielder Jacob Mellis from Gillingham

Jacob Mellis has joined Southend (John Walton/PA)
By NewsChain Sport
0:07am, Tue 02 Feb 2021
Southend have signed Jacob Mellis from Gillingham on a permanent deal.

The 30-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a contract until the end of the season, which includes the option of an additional 12 months.

He has made 10 appearances in all competitions this season, the last of which came on December 15, when he was withdrawn on the stroke of half-time in the Gills’ 2-1 League One defeat at home to Accrington.

“Southend United are delighted to announce the signing of experienced midfielder Jacob Mellis on a permanent deal,” the club said on their official website.

Southend also announced that James Olayinka’s loan from Arsenal had been extended until the end of the season.

