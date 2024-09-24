24 September 2024

Southend snatch point in dramatic finish at Wealdstone

Josh Walker struck a late equaliser as Southend snatched a 1-1 draw at Wealdstone following a dramatic ending at Grosvenor Vale.

The hosts were poised to end a five-match winless run when Callum McFarlane broke the deadlock by heading home in the first minute of added time.

But Wealdstone were cruelly denied only a second Vanarama National League win of the season.

Walker, a summer signing from Burton, pounced in the fourth minute of added time, converting Gus Scott-Morriss’ cross from close range to claim his first Shrimpers goal.

