Southend wipe out 10-point deduction with last-gasp win against Kidderminster

Southend wiped out their 10-point penalty and moved into positive territory after snatching a 2-1 victory at home to Kidderminster thanks to Callum Powell’s late winner.

Chances were few and far between during a drab first half, but the match came to life seven minutes after the break when Harry Cardwell broke the deadlock.

Noor Husin opened up the Kidderminster defence with a delightful ball and Cardwell made no mistake with the finish for his fifth goal of the season.

Harriers looked set for a fourth successive match without scoring, but Amari Morgan-Smith equalised in the 80th minute when he converted the rebound after Barry Maguire struck a post with a fierce shot.

Nathan Ralph went close to a winner for Southend when his long-range shot flew just over the crossbar, but Powell then struck with a cool finish in the third minute of stoppage time.

