15 March 2022

Southend’s unbeaten run ended by Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
15 March 2022

Dagenham brought Southend’s unbeaten Vanarama National League run to an end with a 3-0 win at Roots Hall.

The Daggers got off to a flying start to lead inside five minutes when Matt Robinson’s effort went into the net off Southend defender Will Atkinson.

Southend cleared Paul McCallum’s shot off the line and Dagenham wing-back Myles Weston hit the inside of the far post before Junior Morias eventually added a second in the 28th minute.

Matt Robinson made it three with 20 minutes left to reignite Dagenham’s play-off hopes as the Shrimpers saw a 13-match undefeated run ended.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hopes rise for detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as she gets passport back

world news

Star Hobson’s mother Frankie Smith to have sentence for toddler’s death reviewed

news

Russia pounds away at Ukraine as two sides plan more talks

world news