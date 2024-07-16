Southgate brought pride, respect and a togetherness to England – Lineker

Gareth Southgate’s time as England manager should be remembered for restoring “pride, respect and a togetherness” to the national team, despite falling just short of “footballing immortality”, according to Gary Lineker.

Southgate announced his decision to stand down as England manager on Tuesday, saying it is time for a “new chapter” for the national team.

Having taken charge of England in 2016 following the shock exit to Iceland in that summer’s Euros and the shortlived reign of Sam Allardyce, the former Middlesbrough boss went on to guide the team to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and successive European Championship finals.

Former England striker and broadcaster Lineker – who was very critical of Southgate and England’s performances during the tournament – feels the departing manager’s contribution should not just be measured in results.

“Wishing Gareth Southgate all the very best in the future. He brought pride, respect and a togetherness to England that we hadn’t seen for a long time,” Lineker said on X.

“He was close, very close to footballing immortality and he always did the job with humility, decency and dignity. Thank you, Gareth.”

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher described Southgate’s time as manager as a “great ride”.

In a post on X, Carragher said: “It’s been a great ride for all involved over the last eight years.

“Two finals, semi final and a quarter final in Gareth Southgate’s four tournaments is a very tough act to follow!”

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton, who covered Euro 2024, feels Southgate can leave with his head held high.

The former striker, who was capped once by England in 1997 when playing for Blackburn, wrote on X: “Gareth Southgate is a class act and can leave his position as England manager with his head held high and with great pride with what he has achieved.”

Former England international Alan Smith said Southgate had “brought an enjoyment to the job” and “took the fear out of it”.

Smith, who won 13 caps while playing for Arsenal, said on Sky Sports News: “Players finally looked forward to joining up (with England) whereas before maybe they would be a bit reticent.

“He has proved it can be done, and obviously has had a fine group of players to do it with.

“My reaction is one of sadness that he has gone, because he is a fine individual, we all know that, but going on to the World Cup was perhaps a step too far given the nature of the performances (at Euro 2024), rather than getting to the final, which was a great achievement.

“The criticism he received, he clearly took that to heart and you can only do this job for so long – it wears you down and I think that has happened to Gareth.

Former England defender Gary Neville was not surprised at Southgate’s decision.

“I think there were hints through the tournament when he was speaking that he thought it might be the time,” Neville said on Sky Sports News.

“We can only thank him for what he has done for the national side.”

“I am not sure it is based on Sunday’s result (in the final), it was (probably) just a feeling after that game.

“He has had an amazing eight years and exceeded all expectations of every single England fan. He deserves to call it a day on his own terms and he has done that.

“He knows England better than anybody. It was the right moment for him, he has done an outstanding job.”

Former Manchester United full-back Neville won 85 caps between 1995 and 2007 and was also part of England’s backroom coaching staff at Euro 2016.

“He has achieved incredible things on the pitch, but he has also achieved incredible things off the pitch,” Neville added on Sky Sports News.

“How difficult it is to manage the politics of England, the media, the club-versus-country rivalries which existed? He has removed a lot of those barriers.

“He has handled penalties better than anybody, reduced the fear, so he has done an incredible job, but it will have taken a toll on him.”