Spain boss Luis de la Fuente says ‘there is no favourite’ ahead of Berlin clash

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente insists there are “no favourites” in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against England.

After their comeback win over France to reach the showpiece event in Berlin, Spain have been lauded as the team to beat.

They did not concede a goal during the group stage before beating Georgia, hosts Germany and then World Cup finalists France to seal a place in the final.

Conversely, England have been widely criticised for some of their performances this summer, leading to a suggestion they are the underdogs on Sunday.

“We are serene, we have never lost perspective,” said de la Fuente when asked about the favourites tag given to Spain.

“We know the kind of analysis that people do on the outside but we think our own way.

“We know there is no favourite tomorrow, it is a very, very equal game. Favourites? We will leave that for betting houses and stuff like that.

“We know that if we don’t play above the level we have shown so far, are not completely focused – we won’t be able to win tomorrow if we don’t do all of that.

“But I know my team has all of that, with maximum respect for our rival, we are very focused on trying to win tomorrow. They have their own strengths but we will try and impose our own strengths.”

The 63-year-old de la Fuente took over as Spain boss in 2022 having previously managed their Under-19s, Under-21s and Under-23s.

He led Spain to the European Championship at the Under-19s and Under-21s age groups before delivering the Nations League crown for the senior side last year.

The former Athletic Bilbao defender has not shied away from building his team around young talent, with both Gavi and Pedri missing the final against England through injury.

Lamine Yamal will start having turned 17 on the eve of the game and after already becoming the youngest player to play and youngest player to score at a European Championship.

“I always blush because I ask too much (of them) – but I’m not asking anything special tomorrow night,” added de la Fuente.

“They will give it all, I see their faces, their spirit. I will tell them to enjoy something they have earned with hard work, dedication and concentration.

“We have the right to feel really proud about what we have done because there is a big present but a huge future.

“To see the whole country so excited about the national team, whatever happens, it is a wonderful feeling.”